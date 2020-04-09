Click to Skip Ad
‘9-1-1’ & Spinoff ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed By Fox For 2020-21 Season

9-1-1 911 Lone Star
Fox

Fox Entertainment continues with its early renewals, picking up flagship drama series 9-1-1 for a fourth season and its breakout spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star for a second.

The network already has renewed its freshman animated series Bless the Harts and Duncanville for next season and also has The Simpsons and Family Guy set to return next fall.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the first-responders procedural explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman in series-regular roles. WWE superstar Ronda Rousey recurs.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York firefighter (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Liv Tyler also stars, along with Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva.

9-1-1  and 9-1-1: Lone Star are produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers. Lowe co-executive produces 9-1-1: Lone Star.

