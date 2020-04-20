’60 Minutes’ Eclipses ‘American Idol’ To Top Sunday Ratings; ‘The Simpsons’ Ticks Down In Return

60 Minutes took the Sunday ratings throne from American Idol last night, earning a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.59 million viewers. Meanwhile, ABC’s reality singing competition aired the second night of its two-part behind-the-scenes special, which slipped in the demo from last week with a 0.8 rating and netted 5.46 million viewers.

Fox saw the return of its animation block led by The Simpsons (0.5, 1.57M), which dipped in the demo compared with its last new episode to match a series low. The remainder of the lineup was steady across the board with their new episodes: Duncanville (0.4, 1.11M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.39M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.56M).

CBS saw a dip with the remainder of its Sunday night lineup including the just-canceled God Friended Me (0.5, 6.05M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.74M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 6.31M).

At NBC, things were on par with new episodes across its Sunday night lineup. On the unscripted end, Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.80M) and The Wall (0.5, 3.32M) were steady, while Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.00M) and Good Girls (0.4, 1.74M) nearly matched the numbers since their last fresh episodes.

The CW aired repeats.