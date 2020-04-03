2020 CMT Music Awards Pushed To Fall Due To COVID-19 Crisis

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which recognizes the best videos in the country music space, is the latest to shift its date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony, originally slated for June 3, will move to Wednesday, October 14.

“Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials,” organizers said today in a statement.

Last year’s Nashville awards, simulcast across CMT, Paramount, TVLand, MTV, MTV2, Logo and MTV Classic, drew strong ratings with 2.7 million total viewers, up 29% from the previous year.

Carrie Underwood was one of 2019’s big winners, taking home trophies for best female video for “Love Wins” and video of the year for “Cry Pretty.” Other winners were Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Leon Bridges and Ashley McBryde.