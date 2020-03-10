Znak & Co Launches Podcast Division With ‘Westworld’ Spin-Off Fan Show & Coex Studios Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Znak & Co is the latest TV production company to launch a podcast division and its Westworld fan show spin-off is its first project in the medium.

The production company, run by Natalka Znak, is moving West: Word, its weekly talk show based on the HBO drama, from television, where it airs on British broadcaster Sky Atlantic, to a podcast.

The show is hosted by Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music host and former lead singer of indie rock band Kenickie, and Jamie East. The podcast will feature a slew of guests including the show’s cast, crew and creators. The drama returns later this month.

Separately, the company, which is producing Fox’s upcoming reality series Ultimate Tag and season two of true-crime doc series I Am A Killer for Netflix, has struck a partnership with UK-based podcast production company Coex Studios. The two companies will create, develop and produce nonfiction audio programming. Znak & Co’s Head of Factual Danny Tipping will serve as Executive Producer across the slate.

Coex Studios, founded by Koink Productions, has created fan show podcasts based on series including Game of Thrones as well as original sci-fi drama Coexistence.

Natalka Znak, President of Znak & Co, said, “Podcasts are the perfect next step for Znak & Co, allowing us to build on our expertise in producing fan shows, and create further great crime content with the team from Netflix’s hit I Am A Killer. We are delighted to be launching with leaders in this space Coex Studios, and with them we plan to excite the marketplace with our development slate quickly.”

Colin Carvalho Burgess, founder of Coex Studios, added, “We are thrilled to be working with such an ambitious company as Znak & Co. With our joint expertise in creating fan shows and their impressive reputation for producing world-class factual content, we aim to build a thriving entertainment podcast division.”

Listen to a trailer below: