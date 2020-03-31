Zach Braff And Donald Faison Team For Ultimate ‘Scrubs’ Rewatch Podcast

Scrubs fans spoke and Zach Braff and Donald Faison listened. The duo has officially launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald at iHeartRadio with the first episode available now.

The popular NBC comedy kicked off in 2001 and aired for nine seasons. The two will talk about all things related to Sacred Heart Hospital. The idea for the podcast sparked in February when Braff asked fans if they’d be open to a Scrubs rewatch podcast. Naturally, fans loved the idea. The podcast is now a reality and it is a better time than any for Braff and Faison to provide an uplifting podcast about a beloved comedy.

The first episode kicks off with the pilot and features the Braff talks about how they landed the gig of J.D. and the two talk give some behind-the-scenes details of the show. Episodes of Fake Doctors, Real Friends will drop every Tuesday and Braff and Faison wax nostalgic and talk about episodes and answer fan questions. On top of all that, they will feature special guests from the cast and crew including creator Bill Lawrence.