YouTube TV Drops YES Network

YouTube TV, the online pay-TV platform owned by Google, has dropped YES Network after a short-term deal announced five days ago to extend negotiations fell through without an agreement.

YouTube had originally said it would drop YES and 21 other regional sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group’s as of February 29. It’s not immediately clear which if any of the RSNs beyond YES have been blacked out on YouTube TV.

“YouTube TV, for its own selfish reasons and with total disregard for its YES customers, has refused to pay the market rate and accept market terms and conditions that other YES distributors have agreed to. In fact, YouTube TV sought a rate that was well below what other YES distributors are paying, and because YES keeps its word to all of its distributors, it could not make the deal,” said YES Network in a statement overnight.

“When YouTube TV realized it could not get a sweetheart, below-market deal, it dropped the YES Network.”

“Sinclair, for its own reasons, elected to make a deal for some but not all of its programming services which excluded large-market RSNs featuring iconic franchises and star players. The New York Yankees have made it clear to Major League Baseball and YouTube TV that the Yankees will not appear on any national games televised by YouTube TV through its national telecast agreement with Major League Baseball. We urge all of our fans to go to YESNetwork.com to see the list of other streaming services and other distributors that carry the YES Network. With YouTube TV no longer carrying YES, it appears as though YouTube TV customers will pay the same while getting less,” the statement said.

When talks first broke down and YouTube TV on Feb. 27 that it would be dropping all Sinclair-owned RSNs, it said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair.”

“We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove Fox Regional Sports Networks from their lineups,” YouTube TV said at the time.

Dish Network and Sling TV dropped 16 Fox RSNs last summer. Subscription service FuboTV did the same in January. Sinclair continues to negotiate with Comcast.