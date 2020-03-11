‘Younger’s Molly Bernard Cast In ‘Master’; Patrick Duffy Joins ‘Lady of the Manor’; ‘Desperate Housewives’ Alum Andrea Bowen In ‘Sinister Sister’ – Film Briefs

Younger star Molly Bernard and Nike Kadri (One Dollar) have been added to the cast of Master, the Amazon Studios thriller starring Regina Hall. Zoe Renee and Amber Gray recently joined the film, which is written and directed by Mariama Diallo. Production is currently underway. The plot follows three black women who strive to find their place at the celebrated Ancaster College, an elite university in New England. It examines how each of these women will — or won’t — survive in this space of privilege. Andrea Roa, Brad Becker-Parton and Joshua Astrachan will produce for Animal Kingdom with Hall and Terence Nance serving as executive producers. Bernard is repped by Innovative Artists and D2 Management. Kadri is repped by D2 and HCKR.

Patrick Duffy (Dallas, You Again) is set to appear in Lady of the Manor, the directorial debut film from Justin Long. Ryan Phillippe, Melanie Lynskey, Luis Guzman, and Judy Greer star in the pic, which was written by Long and his brother Christian Long. The plot centers on Hannah (Lysnkey), an aimless, jobless, ne’er-do-well who stumbles into a gig as a re-enactment tour guide in a historic, antebellum estate. She soon discovers that she is not alone in her new home and winds up befriending the manor’s resident ghost, the refined Lady Wadsworth (Greer). With the help of college professor Max (Long), this odd-couple must work together against the selfish ploys of the Lady’s playboy descendent, Tanner Wadsworth (Phillippe) in order to right a centuries old injustice that has kept Lady’s Wadsworth soul from rest. Tony Stopperan, Joseph Restaino, Dori Rath, Michael Brown, Nick Morgulis, Christian and Justin Long produced the project. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights.

Andrea Bowen (Desperate Housewives) will star opposite Brando Eaton (Dexter) in Sinister Sister, a dramatic thriller written and directed by Jake Helgren. Rounding out the cast is Diora Baird (Cobra Kai) and Lydia Hearst (Z Nation). The film, which hails from The Ninth House, revolves around Haley (Bowen) and Nick (Eaton) Downes, a fun-loving, mid-30’s couple who are on top of the world as they approach their 5-year wedding anniversary. Not only is Nick being groomed to take over his father’s highly successful architectural firm, but his wife Haley is a burgeoning photographer, and they have just found out they are pregnant with their first child. Their lives are turned upside down, however, when Nick’s father suddenly dies in a tragic construction accident, leaving Nick and his half-sister Zara (Hearst) as dual heirs to their father’s firm and estate. Rounding out the cast are Diora Baird (The Virtuoso, Cobra Kai, Stan Helsing) and Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Z Nation). Production is currently underway in Los Angeles with an aim for a theatrical release in the winter. Ninth House partner Autumn Federici is producing.