‘Young And The Restless’ Vet Greg Rikaart Shares Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis: “This Has Been The Hardest Experience Of My Life”

Actor Greg Rikaart, best known for his rough;y 15-year run as Kevin Fisher on CBS’s The Young and the Restless, took to social media to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to his Instagram account, the multiple Daytime Emmy nominee had been experiencing symptoms for a while and initially was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia,” he wrote to his followers.

He shared, “I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside. ❤️”

Rikaart, who had been with soap opera since 2003, exited the series back in 2017 but later returned for a recurring stint.

See Rikaart’s post below.