‘Y: The Last Man’: Elliot Fletcher Joins FX’s Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters, Shameless) is set as a series regular opposite Ben Schnetzer in FX’s upcoming drama series Y: The Last Man.

Based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Fletcher will play Sam Jordan, Hero Brown’s (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart.

Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Lashana Lynch and Juliana Canfield also star.

Fletcher is best known for his multi-season arcs on Freeform’s The Fosters and Showtime’s Shameless. He previously starred in a recurring arc on the groundbreaking MTV series Faking It. He also had guest appearances on Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways and TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything.

Fletcher was the face of Kenneth Cole’s 2018 “Zero Tolerance for Intolerance” Pride collection. He was recently featured in Time Magazine and T: The New York Times Style Magazine as one of the most prominent and influential actors increasing trans-masculine visibility in Hollywood. Fletcher is represented by Paradigm and Jordan Lee Talent Management.