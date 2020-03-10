Click to Skip Ad
X Mayo To Co-Star In Justin Spitzer’s NBC Comedy Pilot ‘American Auto’

X Mayo
Photo courtesy of Innovative Artists

Actor-writer-producer X Mayo (The Daily Show) is set as a series regular opposite Ana Gasteyer and Harriet Dyer in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot American Auto, from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

X Mayo will play Dori, a sweet, wholesome assistant to the CEO (Gasteyer).

Spitzer executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

X Mayo is currently a staff writer on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Most recently, she had a heavily recurring role on season 2 of the series Strangers on Facebook Watch as well as a supporting role in the film The Farewell, starring Awkwafina. She is a performer at Upright Citizens Brigade and was previously on the house team, Too Damn Much. She is the founding member of My Momma’s Biscuits an all black improv/sketch team. X Mayo is repped by Innovative Artists.

ad