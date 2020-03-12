‘WWE SmackDown’ Still On In New Location With No Audience, No Word Yet On ‘Raw’ & ‘WrestleMania’

WWE has become the latest major US sports league to adjust live events as companies across the country race to slow the spread of coronavirus. The professional wrestling organization has moved tomorrow’s (March 13) SmackDown, which airs live on Fox, and has canceled the live audience.

“Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan,” WWE said in a statement Thursday.

There is no word yet on plans for Monday Night Raw on March 16 and WrestleMania on April 5.

“We are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” WWE added. “We are monitoring the situation closely and as always we will take the necessary precautions to protect the health and wellness of our fans, performers and employees.”

WWE’s announcement follows NBA and NHL’s decisions to suspend their seasons and MLB’s decision to cancel spring training.