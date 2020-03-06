Writer-Directors Alex Fischer, Eleanor Wilson, Rachel Wolther Ink With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Alex Fischer, Eleanor Wilson and Rachel Wolther for representation.

Fischer and Wilson wrote and directed Save Yourselves!, the sci-fi comedy that had its world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pic, starring John Reynolds and Sunita Man as a couple who have unplugged from the world for a week at an isolated cabin, making them blissfully aware when aliens attack the earth, was acquired by Bleecker Street and will hit theaters this summer.

Fischer and Wolther, meanwhile, have written and will direct Nobody Nothing Nowhere, a sci-fi pic based on their Black List 2018 script that was selected for the Sundance Screenwriters Lab. The original logline: Ruth is one of the non-people: human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person to actually exist on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, she has the audacity to demand a life of her own.

Fischer and Wolther most recently were at APA. All three remain managed by Christina Campagnola at Imagine Artist Management and lawyered by Morris Yorn.