WrestleMania To Stream Live Without Audience Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Wrestlemania 36 has modified the annual event and hasn’t canceled, although events surrounding it will not take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The popular wrestling event is still set to take place on April 5 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium and will be streamed live from a different location.

Read the official statement released by the WWE:

In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.

The news comes after many cities have taken many precautions to help stop the spread of the virus. In addition, a landslide of events, premieres and conventions have decided to cancel or postpone in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those, there were suspensions of the NBA, NHL and MLS in-season games.

Tampa city officials said they were going to proceed with WrestleMania, but after concerns continued to grow, WWE decided to scale back.

Earlier last week fans were concerned with whether or not the event would happen, the official City of Tampa account tweeted, “At this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed.”