CinemaCon Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

‘Bodyguard’ Producer World Productions Options Nikita Lalwani’s ‘You People’ For TV

Nikita Lalwani, You People
Nikita Lalwani, You People ITV Studios

World Productions, the ITV Studios-owned production company behind Bodyguard and Line Of Duty, is planning to adapt Nikita Lalwani’s upcoming third novel You People for television.

You People will be published by Penguin Random House’s Viking UK on April 2 and tells the story Pizzeria Vesuvio, and its enigmatic proprietor Tuli, who uses his south London restaurant to provide essential services for those in need.

Lalwani, who has been longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, said: “You People is a book about the moral choices we face in contemporary Britain, and I can’t think of anyone better placed to dramatize it.”

World’s head of drama Jake Lushington added: “You People is a rare thing: a fresh and urgent story of the struggles and realities asylum seekers face in an ethnically diverse and thriving London. It places values and the relationship between London and the rest of the world at its core, at a time when that could not be more relevant.”

World’s option was brokered by Luke Speed at Curtis Brown Group. Lalwani’s other novels are Gifted and The Village.

