Woody Harrelson Taking Over For Jason Statham In Kevin Hart Action-Comedy ‘Man From Toronto’

After Jason Statham stepped away from the Kevin Hart action comedy The Man From Toronto last Tuesday, a story that Deadline first reported, Woody Harrelson is now boarding we can confirm today. Filming begins in five weeks with an eye on a Nov. 20 opening

Patrick Hughes is directing the film written by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal while Escape Artists’ (The Equalizer franchise, The Upside) Oscar nominee Todd Black, Blumenthal and Oscar winner Steve Tisch are producing. Bill Bannerman is executive producing.

Harrelson recently starred in Sony Pictures’ Zombieland Double Tap and will next be seen in the studio’s sequel to Venom starring Tom Hardy.