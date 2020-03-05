Woody Allen Memoir Publication Spurs Hachette Employee Walkout; “In Solidarity” With Ronan Farrow

Just over a month before an imprint of Hachette Book Group is set to publish Woody Allen’s memoir, dozens of employees of the company have staged a walkout in New York City today.

With staffers emptying out of the 6th Avenue offices this afternoon, the move to the streets comes after CEO Michael Pietsch failed to pull together a town hall Thursday. “We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault,” the employees said in a brief and blunt statement today.

The gathering was intended to explain why Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing imprint would put out Allen’s Apropos of Nothing on April 7. That effort fizzled after Pietsch was unable to pursued senior staff to support him following best-selling Catch and Kill author Ronan Farrow’s declaration earlier this week that he would no longer work with the publisher for putting out his estranged father’s book.

Representatives for Hachette did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment on the walkout and employee reaction to the publication of the 84-year old Allen’s book. However, the Little Brown overlords defiantly did say after Farrow’s critique that “we do not allow anyone’s publishing programme to interfere with anyone else’s.”

Among the many controversies surround Oscar winner Allen are the allegations by the filmmaker’s daughter Dylan that he molested her as a child. Allen has repeatedly denied the accusations, and notes that he was investigated by the authorities on multiple occasions and never charged. Citing the limits of those probes, Farrow has become a strong supporter of his sister.