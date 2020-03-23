Woody Allen Memoir Released By Arcade Publishing: Report

Remember when, in a pre-Coronavirus world, it was a hot button issue as Hachette signed up to publish the Woody Allen memoir Apropos Of Nothing, and then rescinded that plan after staffers staged a walkout and Ronan Farrow swore off the publisher of his bestseller Catch and Kill, prompting Stephen King to declare his uneasiness over what could seem like a form of censorship?

Well, the 84-year old filmmaker got a publisher for his book, as Arcade Publishing released the memoir today, the Associated Press reported. Though we were unable to find it on Amazon, or even Arcade’s own website, AP was apparently given a copy of the book to summarize with affirmation from a publicist declaring it was unclear if there would be any interviews coming from the Oscar-winning filmmaker who’s been dogged by molestation charges by his daughter Dylan, which he has steadfastly denied.

Arcade describes the book as “a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life,” Arcade announced, “ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and standup comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.”