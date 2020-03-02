Grand Central Signs On For Woody Allen Autobiography ‘Apropos Of Nothing’

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, has announced an April 7 pub date for Apropos of Nothing, an autobiography by Woody Allen. Publisher describes the book as “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.” Ben Sevier, SVP and Publisher of Grand Central Publishing, acquired world rights after reading the finished manuscript. The book will be released in hardcover print, e-book and audio editions.

Publisher says that the book will be released in France, Germany, Italy and Spain this spring, followed by countries around the world. Allen had long been rumored to have done a memoir, years after making a deal and changing his mind. The market for such a book diminished when the actor, writer, director found himself in the #MeToo maelstrom when molestation charges made by his daughter Dylan effectively got his movies ostracized from U.S. distribution.

Allen has denied the charges and was investigated twice with no charges filed, but his last film, A Rainy Day In New York, failed to find distribution in the U.S., this after Amazon Studios exited a lucrative production deal with the filmmaker. He has subsequently completed Rifkin’s Festival — which stars Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon — but the film hasn’t found distribution either.

The 84-year old Allen has written numerous humorous books that include Without Feathers and Getting Even. Coincidentally, the deal puts Allen’s book under the same roof as his son Ronan Farrow, who does not speak with his father and whose siding with his sister on the disputed molestation charge had a decided impact on Allen’s banishment. Farrow’s reputation was burnished by his Pulitzer Prize-winning work on uncovering the Harvey Weinstein rape scandal, with Farrow’s journalism helping to lay the groundwork for the mogul’s conviction in criminal court. Farrow’s book Catch and Kill was released by Hachette’s Little, Brown.