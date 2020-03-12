WonderCon Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

WonderCon, which takes place in Anaheim, is the latest confab to postpone their festivities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The news comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. Wondercon seems to be taking precautions as it was set to take place between April 10-12.

The following statement was given to Deadline by Comic-Con, the organizers of Wondercon :

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days.

We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.

WonderCon joins a growing list of Hollywood-related events have pulled the plug in the wake of the coronavirus including numerous upfront presentations, TV and film productions, sporting events as well as Broadway shows in New York.