Witchcraft Motion Picture Company Acquires Rights To Thriller ‘Empire Of Dirt’

EXCLUSIVE: Witchcraft Motion Picture Company is adding to its growing slate of films since launching last year. Rod Blackhurst (director of Netflix’s Amanda Knox)and Noah Lang (producer of The Climb, which won the Un Certain Regard Coup de Coeur Award at Cannes) of Witchcraft have acquired the rights to the thriller Empire of Dirt written by Noah Harald.

Blackhurst is attached to direct Harald’s script which follows “a female ex-soldier turned EMT who, certain of her son’s innocence in the wake of his overdose death, ventures deep into the underbelly of opioid country in relentless pursuit of truth and vengeance.”

“This is a film about motherhood, pain and strength set against the backdrop of a city ravaged by a drug epidemic where justice seemingly only comes at a premium,’’ said Blackhurst and Lang in a statement. “Noah Harald’s script about a middle aged woman of color whose greatest strengths are her perceived weaknesses upends the status quo in the revenge thriller genre in a timely way and we can’t wait to share it with audiences”.

Witchcraft is fast-tracking Empire of Dirt and it joins a slate of titles at the company which was founded by Blackhurst and Lang after their film Here Alone which won the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award in 2016. Their film The White Room was acquired by Amblin Partners with Evan Hayes of Ace Content and Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company producing. They also acquired the psychological horror She Came Back which was the first project optioned under the company’s new underrepresented writer mandate. Other titles in the works include the crime thriller Blood For Dust as well as the sci-fi projects Those Among Us and The Machine Stops.

Witchcraft Motion Picture Company is repped by UTA. Blackhurst is repped by UTA, Gotham Group, and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Harald is repped by Daniel Seco and Gavin Dorman at Schemers Entertainment.