‘Will & Grace’ Series Finale Date Set; NBC Also Will Air Retrospective Special

This time it’s really ending. NBC has set 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, for the series finale of Will & Grace and will precede it with a half-hour retrospective special.

Hosted by Eric McCormack, the look back also will include reactions from Will & Grace fans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show — which originally aired from 1998-2006 and whose revival launched in 2017 — has meant to them. The special will chronicle the series’ guest stars and its history-making moments from over the years, including the first male-to-male kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear also will appear.

Here’s the logline for the finale episode titled “It’s Time”: With the apartment packed up, Will (McCormack) is determined not to reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.

The finale will mark the end of the sitcom’s combined 11-season run spanning 246 episodes. It has amassed 91 Emmy noms and 18 wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000. All four of its core cast members have won at least one acting Emmy for their role.

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce Will & Grace, which is produced by Universal Television.. James Burrows directs and also executive produces.