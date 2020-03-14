WGA’s Pension & Health Office To Close Monday To Protect Against Coronavirus

The WGA’s Pension and Health office will close Monday until further notice “in order to protect our employees from possible Coronavirus/COVID-19 exposure,” the PWGA said Friday. All employees in the Burbank offices “will continue to work from home and everything but their physical presence will continue as always.”

“Pension checks will go out in a timely manner, without interruption, and medical claims will continue to be processed as always,” PWGA CEO Jim Hedges said in a message to the Plan’s participants. “During this period, you can still call the Administrative Office number … during normal business hours. All PWGA services will continue to be performed on Participants’ behalf, but as you might imagine, it is likely that it will take longer than usual to get a response; this will be true of email as well as phone communications.”

“If you are applying for a pension, we will make arrangements to conduct the initial meeting by phone. The Plan can assist you in completing your retirement application over the phone and via email, but participants will need to handle their own notarization of Pension Application-related documentation, and then mail in the completed application to the PWGA.

“Thank you for your consideration during this difficult time.”