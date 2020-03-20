WGA And AMPTP “In Discussions” On How To Proceed As Upcoming Contract Negotiations Loom

The WGA is in discussions with management’s AMPTP about how or whether to go forward with their upcoming negotiations for a new film and TV contract, which are scheduled to begin on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Everyone is understandably anxious to know how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our MBA negotiations, since our current agreement expires on May 1,” leaders of the WGA West said in a message tonight to their members. “The Negotiating Committee is carefully considering our options, keeping what is best for writers both now and in the future front of mind, and we are also in discussions with the AMPTP. Nothing is settled yet, but we will let you know as soon as there is a specific path forward.”

The message was signed by David A. Goodman, the guild’s president; Marjorie David, vice president; Michele Mulroney, secretary-treasurer and co-chair of the Negotiating Committee; and co-chairs Shawn Ryan and Betsy Thomas.

“The WGAW staff is working remotely while the office at 3rd and Fairfax is temporarily closed,” they said. “They will continue to carry out all the essential functions of the union, so don’t hesitate to reach out for assistance.”