‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere Ratings Down From Season 2 Debut

Sunday night’s season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning drama series Westworld drew 1.7 million viewers across the night (two linear plays plus digital), down from Season 2’s debut episode. Viewership though, tallied above The Outsider, Watchmen, and Succession premieres, despite competition from the Democratic debate until 10 PM.

Audience for the 9 PM telecast drew 901,000 viewers, up 24% from The Outsider‘s premiere and 13% above Watchmen, according to HBO. That’s a drop from Westworld’s Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.1 million viewers at 9 PM, growing to nearly 3 million with same-night replay and streaming on HBO GO/NOW factored in. Episodes of Season 2 went on to average 9.2 million viewers. Season 1 averaged 13.2 million viewers.

Digital viewing is expected to grow, particularly given the current climate with coronavirus shutdowns and the fact that many viewers are staying home due to COVID-19. This past weekend, both time spent and unique users on the HBO NOW platform reached their highest levels since summer, HBO says, with preliminary data from Monday indicating continued gains into this week.

Returning cast for season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

New cast members this season include Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and based on the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.