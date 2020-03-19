West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico Has Coronavirus, Heads To Quarantine As City Workers Sent Home

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for the coronavirus, and all of the cit’s staffers were ordered by City Manager Paul Arevalo to leave work.

D’Amico did not attend the City Council meeting on Monday, when a State of Emergency was declared. He said he was feeling ill and participated via phone.

The West Hollywood city facilities are now closed to the public and staff is working from home. The facility will undergo sanitization.

West Hollywood is a separate city with its own government, unlike surrounding areas. It’s bordered by Hollywood and Beverly Hills and includes the Sunset Strip, Chateau Marmont, a number of gay bars, dance clubs and shops along Santa Monica Boulevard.

“The mayor is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives,” said the city’s announcement. “He is home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico. To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at this time.”

D’Amico is age 57 and HIV positive. He said he will quarantine himself for two weeks. The city has reported eight cases of COVID-19 infections so far.