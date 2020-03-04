Wesam Keesh Joins ‘Echo’ NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: For The People alum Wesam Keesh is set as a series regular opposite Janina Gavankar in Echo, NBC’s drama pilot from JJ Bailey, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Bailey, Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past — in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Keesh will play Riley Burnside, an FBI agent with an enormous intellect and big heart.

Bailey executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

Keesh previously starred as Jay Simmons on legal drama For The People, which aired for one season on ABC. He’ll next be seen in a recurring role on NBC’s Good Girls and recently appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles. Keesh is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Stagecoach Entertainment, and Barnes Morris Wolf & Yorn.