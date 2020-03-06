Wendell Goler Dies: Veteran White House Correspondent For Fox News Was 70

FILE - This May 4, 2010 file photo shows Fox News Channel's Wendell Goler in the White House briefing room in Washington. Goler, a longtime White House correspondent for Fox News Channel who reported on government since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, died this week of apparent kidney failure. He was 70. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Wendell Goler, a veteran White House correspondent for Fox News Channel who had been reporting since the Ronald Reagan presidency, has died. He was 70 and died of kidney failure, according to former Fox colleague Brit Hume.

Goler joined Fox News at its inception in 1996, rising to become the senior White House foreign affairs correspondent before retiring in 2014.

He also worked for the Associated Press and Washington-area television stations before joining Fox.

Goler was part of the media panel for questions during the Republican presidential debates in South Carolina and New Hampshire in 2007. He also interviewed Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State and former First Lady Laura Bush.