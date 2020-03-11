Well-Received True/False Doc ‘Mayor’ Picked Up By Dogwoof & Cinetic

EXCLUSIVE: After landing strong reviews from its world premiere at U.S. doc event True/False, David Osit’s feature Mayor has been picked up for sales by Dogwoof and Cinetic.

The film follows Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Palestinian city Ramallah, during his second term in office. His immediate goals: repave the sidewalks, attract more tourism, and plan the city’s Christmas celebrations. His ultimate mission: to end the occupation of Palestine.

London-based Dogwoof will oversee international rights and Cinetic will handle the U.S. sale. The film is set to have its international premiere at Copenhagen-based festival CPH:DOX later this month.

Osit’s previous work includes 2015 Tribeca premiere Thank You For Playing, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary. He also edited and produced Off Frame, which premiered at Toronto and Berlinale in 2016. His first film, Building Babel, premiered at True/False in 2012.

Mayor was executive produced by Maxyne Franklin and Teddy Leifer (Icarus), co-executive produced by Abigail E. Disney and Laura Durning; and edited by David Osit and Eric Daniel Metzgar.

The movie is a Rosewater and Rise Films production in association with IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund and Bertha DocSociety; with support from Sundance Institute, Fork Films, Catapult Film Fund, Tribeca Gucci Fund, SFFilm Documentary Fund, and IFP/HBO New True Stories Funding Initiative.