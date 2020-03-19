Webby Awards Ceremony Latest Event To Cancel Amid Coronavirus

The 24th annual Webby Awards, which honor the best content on the Internet, had been set to take place May 11 in New York, but on Thursday organizers said they were cancelling the event. It’s the latest entertainment entity to shutter public-facing plans to abide with public health measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves said a plan is in the works to still have nominations and winners of the awards, notable for the five-word rule for winners during acceptance speeches.

She said new announcement schedule will be released in the days ahead, including the launch of The Webby People’s Voice public voting.

“We’ve been working with some of the world’s most creative people and companies to help guide what The Webby Awards will be in 2020 and are excited to unveil our plans soon,” Graves wrote in a message on the Webby website.

Last year’s show, hosted by Jenny Slate and of course streamed online, generated 3.1 billion media impressions across print, online and broadcast.