Warner TV Nabs ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ In France; HBO’s ‘Patria’ Gets Debut Date; Latest Kew Media Exit; Virus Horror ‘Infection’ Gets U.S. & Other Deals — Global Briefs

France’s Warner TV has acquired NBC’s drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist from Lionsgate. Starring Jane Levy, the show will premiere in France on May 19 after launching in the U.S. earlier this year. It was created by Austin Winsberg and centers on a San Francisco coder who starts to hear other people’s thoughts through popular songs. “This new Lionsgate property is a truly innovative idea brought by a world-class creative team. Musically adventurous, heartfelt and intriguing, the show has everything to entertain Warner TV fans,” said Julien Borde, head of kids and general entertainment channels at WarnerMedia France and Africa. Channel 4 has previously picked up Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the UK.

HBO Europe’s first Spanish original drama Patria is to debut in the U.S. and 61 countries across Europe and Latin America on May 17. Set in Spanish Basque Country and taking place over thirty years during the separatist terrorism of ETA, Patria tells a story through the eyes of two families divided by the violent conflict. It is written by Aitor Gabilondo (El Príncipe) and directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza.

Toronto-based production company Media Headquarters has exited the collapsed Kew Media Group after CEO Robert Cohen completed a management buyout. Cohen will continue to lead Media Headquarters, while the company’s executive team, production staff and slate of projects are unaffected. Media Headquarters is best known for making the Smartest Person franchise for CBC and was originally acquired by Kew in 2017. “This deal represents the next stage for Media Headquarters and a new opportunity for further growth,” Cohen said.

UK sales company Jinga Films has sold Flavio Pedota’s virus horror Infection to Dark Sky Films who have scheduled a U.S. VOD and DVD release for April 14, 2020. The film follows a doctor’s search for his son amid an outbreak of a new strand of the rabies virus which turns the population of Venezuela into bloodthirsty cannibals. The film has also been picked up by Tema (Spain), Cinema Novo (Portugal), New Select (Japan), MovieCloud (Taiwan) and First Wave (Vietnam). The pic has played at Guadalajara Film Festival, Sitges (Spain), Fantasporto (Portugal), Utopiales (France), Popcorn Frights (U.S.), Fantaspoa (Brasil), Morbido (Mexico), Raindance (UK) and Festival Of Fear in Canada where it won best film.