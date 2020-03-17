Warner Bros’ Harry Potter London Studio Tour Temporarily Shutters In Response To Coronavirus

Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making Of Harry Potter has been temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. In a statement posted to the tour’s website, WB noted there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the facility, but “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our visitors, employees and local community,” the decision was made to shutter the attraction.

Located adjacent to WB’s Leavesden studios in Watford, England — where all eight Harry Potter films were made — the tour opened in 2012 and offers a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes magic of the Wizarding World, including original sets, props, costumes, animatronic creatures and special effects. Sets include Hogwarts’ Great Hall, The Forbidden Forest, Platform 9¾ and Diagon Alley. It has proved a highly popular tourist destination.

The shutdown in the UK follows a flurry of recent news that major exhibition chains are closing their theaters throughout the country in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and as neighboring markets in Europe have been put on lockdown.

The tour said that full refunds will be issued for tickets dated from March 17-April 3. Alternatively, tickets may be rebooked for another date, though a reopening has yet to be determined and all bookings are suspended until June 30. “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will post any updates on our website and social channels,” it noted.