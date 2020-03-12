Warner Bros Promotes Eric Broet To EVP, France & Benelux

Warner Bros has promoted Eric Broet to Executive Vice President of France & Benelux it was announced today by Iris Knobloch, President, Warner Bros. France & Benelux, to whom Broet will continue to report.

In the new role, Broet will lead the development of the Warner Bros. France & Benelux company-wide strategy, under Knobloch’s direction. He will supervise the implementation of the company’s business and operational objectives from a cross-divisional standpoint and lead Warner Bros.’ growth initiatives for the two markets.

Broet will continue to oversee Warner Bros. corporate operations (finance, IT, facilities) for France and Benelux and supervise the French consumer products team and act as the Managing Director for Benelux. He will be primarily based in the WB France office in Paris.

Iris Knobloch, President, Warner Bros. France said, “I’m delighted to announce Eric’s promotion, which recognises his significant strategic contribution to the growth and breadth of our business, including the company’s creative initiatives, such as local productions. Eric has continuously demonstrated his exceptional leadership, passion, business acumen as well as change and project management skills. I am confident that he is ideally placed to help us achieve our ambitious business goals, in these times of rapid change and new business models.”

Broet has been promoted from Senior Vice-President and CFO Warner Bros. Entertainment France, and General Manager Warner Home Entertainment Benelux, a role he held since 2012.

Previously, he was VP and CFO, integrating finances across the territory’s business units, and before that, was Deputy Managing Director for Warner Home Video Division (France). He originally joined Warner Home Video in 2001 as Financial Controller.

Before joining Warner Bros., Broet held a series of international finance roles across Schlumberger Ltd., and began his career as a financial auditor with Arthur Anderson.