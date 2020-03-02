Warner Bros Appoints Toby Tennant As Vice President, EMEA Regional Distribution

Warner Bros has appointed Toby Tennant to the newly created position of Vice President, EMEA Regional Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Tennant will report to Andrew Cripps, President International Distribution, and will be based in the London office. He was previously Vice President, Sales and Distribution EMEA for Twentieth Century Fox International before it was bought by Disney.

At Fox, Tennent oversaw 42 territories across EMEA. He will join Warner Bros on March 09, 2020 with a responsibility to optimize theatrical releases, drive theatrical sales strategy and grow opportunities for the upcoming slate which includes Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Cripps said, “Toby has an impressive track record of driving theatrical distribution sales across EMEA. He will play a key role in the region as we refine our operational efficiencies and distribution strategies to build on our market success. I look forward to working with him as we continue to maximize the Warner Bros. release slate.”

Tennant joined the Fox theatrical team in 2000 as a sales analyst and worked his way up to roles including Senior Marketing Manager, EMEA Licensee Markets, and Director, EMEA Licensees.