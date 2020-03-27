‘Waitress’ London Production Won’t Return After West End Coronavirus Shutdown

The London production of the musical Waitress will not re-open following the COVID-19 West End shutdown, producers announced today.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved London production of Waitress the Musical,” producers tweeted. “As you’ll be aware, we’ve had to temporarily lower the curtain at the Adelphi Theatre and it’s now unlikely that the diner will reopen once this period of uncertainty is over.

“If things do change and there is a world in which we believe we could continue a run at the Adelphi before 4th July, we will be in touch.”

West End theaters closed March 16, four days after Broadway went dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. Waitress played its final performance in London on Saturday, March 14, with composer Sara Bareilles in the lead role and Gavin Creel co-starring.

Creel said on the Rosie O’Donnell live stream special Sunday that he was showing symptoms of what he believes is COVID-19 (he had not been tested yet), and that other members of the London cast had fell ill as well. He and Bareilles were originally scheduled to remain with the show until March 21, but returned to the U.S. following the shutdown, when travel restrictions were announced.

The hit Broadway production of the Diane Paulus-directed Waitress closed Jan. 5 after playing 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Producers for two Broadway productions – Hangmen and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – have announced that those shows would not re-open following the Broadway shutdown.