‘Volcano Live!’ Sees Nik Wallenda Appease The Gods – And Anger Some Fans

Daredevil Nik Wallenda took on the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua this evening in an ABC special, Volcano Live! As the title suggests, the highwire walker attempted an 1,800-foot walk over the active volcano.
Wallenda is part of the seventh generation of the wire-walking family, whose outrageous stunts have brought fame and tragedy to the family.
This latest feat marked Nik’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted, as he tried to become the first person to walk across the volcano. But in the course of the task, some viewers were left angry by a certain feature of the stunt.
*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE SHOW ***

First, the good news – Wallenda made it across the Masaya Volcano. Nik Versus the Volcano saw him battle the fumes, the heat, the winds and the Gods of Destiny to make it all the way.

Yet some fans felt cheated, because Wallenda, per ABC’s insistence, was wearing a safety harness.

In an interview with the Sarasota-Herald Tribune, Wallenda said that ABC tasked him with wearing the harness for the stunt, as they did on a previous stunt in New York City.

“That’s for ABC. It is what it is,” he explained. “It’ll be the same as Times Square.”

Walllenda also wore a gas mask and a mask to cover his eyes.

Some of the online grousing:

