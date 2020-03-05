‘Volcano Live!’ Sees Nik Wallenda Appease The Gods – And Anger Some Fans

Daredevil Nik Wallenda took on the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua this evening in an ABC special, Volcano Live! As the title suggests, the highwire walker attempted an 1,800-foot walk over the active volcano.

Wallenda is part of the seventh generation of the wire-walking family, whose outrageous stunts have brought fame and tragedy to the family.

This latest feat marked Nik’s longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted, as he tried to become the first person to walk across the volcano. But in the course of the task, some viewers were left angry by a certain feature of the stunt.

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE SHOW ***