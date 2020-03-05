‘Volcano Live!’ Ratings Dip From Nik Wallenda’s Times Square High-Wire Act; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday In Demo

Things heated up Wednesday with ABC’s special Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda, but compared with Wallenda’s walk last year above Times Square, the daredevil’s high-wire act over the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua had less sizzle. Last night’s two-hour broadcast was down a tenth in the ratings from the earlier special, earning a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 4.17 million viewers. The walk led to the steady return of Stumptown (0.4, 2.40M).

On Fox, The Masked Singer (1.8, 6.74M) saw a one-tenth boost from last week and topped the night ratings-wise, unveiling the person behind the singing Taco. The Masked Singer led into Lego Masters (1.0, 3.01M), which held steady from last week. The pair helped the network finish No. 1 in the demo overall.

NBC’s Chicago trio was down across the board after last week’s crossover event but still gave NBC the crown as the night’s most watched network. Chicago Med (1.0, 8.28M) took a hit, dipping two tenths and matching its season low, but still scored the night’s biggest audience. Meanwhile, Chicago PD (1.0, 7.08M) was down two tenths, and Chicago Fire (1.1, 8.24M) ticked down a tenth.

After a hiatus, CBS’ S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.49M) stumbled two tenths in its return, while the rest of CBS’ Wednesday lineup held steady with Survivor (1.4, 7.07M) and SEAL Team (0.6, 4.55M).

The CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 681,000) and Nancy Drew (0.1, 617K) both held steady in the demo.