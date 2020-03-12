Violet Brinson & Kale Culley Join the CW’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) and Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) are set as a series regulars opposite Lindsey Morgan and Jared Padalecki in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Morgan), (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Brinson will play Stella Walker. Sixteen years old, insolent and riding an emotional rollercoaster, Stella is Walker’s teenage daughter. Headstrong and smart as hell, she resents her dad for being absent – and she’s not about to forgive him anytime soon. Her unrest leads her to ask questions Walker isn’t ready to answer.

Culley will portray Arlo Walker. Fourteen years old, sweet, sincere and quietly smart, Arlo is Walker’s son. Arlo rabidly consumes information and is eager to learn any skill that will help, please and impress his family. Unlike his sister, he doesn’t want to cause a stir. In other words, a time bomb.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Brinson had a recurring role in the HBO Emmy nominated series, Sharp Objects, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. In film, Brinson can be seen in a supporting role in the Rodrigo Garcia film, Four Good Days, to be released later this year.

She is repped by MGMT. Entertainment, AEFH and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

Culley has had guest roles in shows such as Black-ish, Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs, Fresh off the Boat, NCIS, a recurring role in Me Myself and I, along with Henry Danger and most recently Sydney to the Max. On the film side, he most recently appeared in Peel starring Emile Hirsch. Culley is repped by Paradigm and Schuller Talent.