Universal Lands ‘Violent Night’ Pitch By ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Scribes Pat Casey & Josh Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired Violent Night, a feature pitch by Sonic The Hedgehog scribes Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Deal is six figures against seven figures. Logline is being kept under wraps, but sources said it is an elevated thriller set against the Christmas holiday backdrop.

Pic will be produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Annie Marter. McCormick & Leitch’s credits include the Leitch-directed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, while Marter’s include Transcendence.

Deal comes as Casey and Miller’s latest, Sonic the Hedgehog, has topped the domestic box office. Pic has passed $200 million in worldwide gross.

As producers, McCormick and Leitch’s next is Nobody, the Bob Odenkirk-starrer which they produced, and which Universal releases August 14, 2020.

Casey and Miller are represented by APA, The Gotham Group and VanderKloot Law. McCormick and David Leitch are represented by WME and Gang, Tyre. At Universal, Matt Reilly will be shepherding.

