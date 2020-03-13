Vin Diesel Pic ‘Bloodshot’ Leads Thursday Previews With $1.2M As Cinemas Contend With Coronavirus Outbreak

With our world changing in real-time as America grips with the coronavirus outbreak, movie theaters across America stand as the last line of entertainment to remain open, as theme parks, sports games, and events close down for indefinite amounts of time.

Sources tell me that it will come down to local governments in regards to which cinemas remain open or closed moving forward. To date, the big three chains –AMC, Regal, and Cinemark– haven’t declared a nationwide shutdown, though I hear 11 movie theaters in the Northeast have shuttered. And that Regal theater in the New Rochelle, NY hot zone which the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo deemed a containment area? Still open.

What is shocking from a financial standpoint is that in the wake of a year that saw all movies theaters operating on all cylinders around the clock to deliver the biggest domestic opening in history with Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M), we could be poised to see the biggest drought at the box office in the wake of major studios pulling their big spring features A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan and F9. That said, depression and recessions have historically been rich times at the box office, and it will be interesting to see in the days to come whether audiences buck fears over the coronavirus and head out, or if demand and the exhibition infrastructure recedes. Reports abound of movie theaters publicizing their cleaning policies and chains like Alamo executing staggered seating like the cinemas in Spain (and what is expected in China).

Following the wave of yesterday’s release date changes, Thursday felt according to many like business as usual, though of course, not as robust as those Marches when there’s a Marvel movie like Black Panther or Captain Marvel in play.

Disney’s Onward among regular releases grossed an estimated $1.9M, down only 12%, bringing its first week total to $49.8M. The expectation is that the Pixar animated film will repeat No. 1 with a high teens take, maybe $20M. Universal/Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man posted $1.05M, -17% for a second week’s take of $20.8M, running total of $58.4M.

Again, this weekend’s wide entries were never expected to break out at the box office, even in a healthy market, but there was some business, though largely muted.

On the bright side, Sony/Bona Film/Cross Creek’s Bloodshot led all previews with $1.2M off previews that started at 5PM at 2,631 — a number that bests Vin Diesel’s 2015 The Last Witch Hunter ($525K) which went on to open to $10.8M, as well as his 2013 Riddick which had previews start at 8PM, moving toward a $975K evening, $19M domestic opening. Industry estimates are in the $8M-$10M range for the Vin Diesel movie. Critics didn’t take to the feature adaptation of the Valiant Comics IP with a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Thursday night audiences were so-so at 3 stars for the PG-13 action pic and a 45% definite recommend. Men over 25 made a trip to this at 51% followed by 21% men under 25, 21% females under 25 and 6% females under 25. Diversity demos were 49% Caucasian, 21% Hispanic, 16% African American, and 9% Asian.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s faith-based feature I Still Believe saw $780K at 283 IMAX locations on Wednesday and expanded Thursday night to previews at 2,600 locations. That cash is in line with such titles as CBS Studios’ Five Feet Apart ($715K) previews, $13.1M opening) and STX’s Adrift ($725K, $11.6M). I Still Believe will open on 3,250 screens today. The Erwin’s previous faith-based sleeper, 2018’s I Can Only Imagine, did $1.3M in Thursday previews at 1,392 locations before a $17.1M opening.

Faith-based pics always score fantastic in their exits as they draw churchgoers and this K.J. Apa-starring pic saw 4 1/2 stars from general audiences (95%), and five stars from kids under 12 and parents (a combined 10%) in PostTrak exits. If all market forces go right this weekend, I Still Believe can hopefully hit a $11M-$14M opening. The Erwin Brothers-directed feature saw its strongest turnout from women over 25 at 49%, followed by guys over 25 at 30%, females under 25 at 16%, men under 25 at 6%. Big church going audience indeed, with those over 45 at 53% last night.

Meanwhile, Blumhouse/Universal’s R-rated action genre feature The Hunt posted $435K at 2,200 theaters off 7PM shows. 3-day looks to be in the single digits. The comparative titles here to these preview results aren’t pretty: 20th Century Studios’ Underwater ($500K previews, $7M opening), and Amblin’s F CinemaScore spooky movie The Turning ($425K, $6.95M opening). Critics largely weren’t keen to this Blue State vs. Red State satire at 55% Rotten.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog made $515K, -14% from Wednesday, for a running fourth week of $10.4M, total of $143.2M. Fourth place goes to 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Call of the Wild with $495K, -16% for a third week of $9.4M, running cume of $59.9M.

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck drama The Way Back made $460K yesterday, -25% from Wednesday in 5th place with an $11M first week.