Peter Berg & Matt Tyrnauer Team For Docuseries ‘The Rise And Fall Of Victoria’s Secret’

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Berg and Matt Tyrnauer will use the inner workings of a lingerie empire as the fabric for a limited documentary series. Tyrnauer, who helmed the 2009 documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, will direct The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret, with Film 45’s Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, and Elizabeth Rogers exec producing with Tyrnauer and his Altimeter partner Corey Reeser. The three part limited series will be a co-production between Film 45 and Altimeter.

The docu-series will shed light on the inner workings of a once-powerful sector of the world of fashion, adding context to both the positive and negative aspects of a rapidly transforming industry with global impact, and exploring the extensive connection between fashion and culture and what happens when a brand hits the cultural zeitgeist.

Victoria’s Secret rose from a small mail order brand to a global juggernaut featuring retail stores, commercials with gorgeous supermodels donning the product, and fashion show broadcasts. The brand has weathered controversy, most recently tarnished with revelation of past ties between Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands chief Les Wexner with Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious hedge funder who was arrested last July on federal sex trafficking charges, and hanged himself in his cell last August under murky circumstances. Wexner apologized and disavowed Epstein, whom he accused of misappropriating $46 million of Wexner family funds, but there were reported revelations that Epstein used his association to claim he was a talent scout for the brand, ostensibly to paw unsuspecting women who showed up for meetings hoping to join the supermodels in the Victoria’s Secret fold. L Brands sold a majority stake in the formerly billion dollar value company to Sycamore Partners for $550 million last month, with the 82-year old Wexner stepping down as CEO.

Berg’s latest film as a director, Spenser Confidential, opens today on Netflix. He and Tyrnauer intend to underscore how an iconic moment in fashion can affect global pop culture at large. Berg has made numerous docus digging below the surface of widely misunderstood industries, including The Keepers, Buzz, Rihanna: Volume 1, and QB1: Beyond the Lights. Next up is the Naomi Osaka docu series on Netflix and Iron Sharpens Iron on Quibi.

Altimeter Films projects upcoming include the narrative adaptation of Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood with Fox Searchlight; the dramatic adaptation of Citizen Jane with Participant Media; Once Upon a Time in Beverly Hills, which Tyrnauer will direct based on his Vanity Fair article; and Home, a multi-part documentary series for Apple.

