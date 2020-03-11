ViacomCBS Restructures Business In Australia & New Zealand Following Resignation Of Boss Paul Anderson

ViacomCBS is restructuring down under after Paul Anderson, CEO of Network Ten and EVP, Australia and New Zealand resigned.

This comes only three months after Anderson, who oversees the network behind Survivor and The Bachelor in Australia, was handed an expanded role, and follows the departure of COO Annabelle Herd last week.

ViacomCBS will not seek a direct replacement for Anderson, who has been with the network for 17 years, but will introduce a new management structure for its combined operations in Australia and New Zealand, with co-leads for the business. These new positions will report to Maria Kyriacou, President of VCNI’s operations in Australia and the UK.

Anderson will stay on in the role in the interim to help the transition, while Henriette Rothschild, a partner at the advisory and investment firm KordaMentha, has been appointed interim Chief Transformation Officer.

Beverley McGarvey, who is currently Chief Content Officer for Network Ten, has been promoted to the new role of Chief Content Officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, giving her responsibility for all content and creative activities related to the company’s networks and digital properties in Australia and New Zealand.

CBS Studios International acquired Network Ten in November 2017.

Anderson said, “The past 17 years at Network Ten have been the best years of my professional life. I have worked with some extraordinary people – both in front of and behind the camera – and have been given some amazing opportunities. Now it’s time for me to try something different and eventually look for new opportunities and experiences. Thanks to the hard work, passion and professionalism of everyone at Network 10, and now as part of ViacomCBS, the business is extremely well placed for the future. The combination of Network Ten and ViacomCBS is a real game-changer in the Australian market, creating a unique and powerful media group that owns some of the most innovative entertainment and media brands locally and globally. I’m very excited about the future of Network Ten and about what the future holds for me and my family.”

Kyriacou said that Network Ten had performed “very well” this year and it wanted to build on this momentum. She said, “I would like to thank Paul for his leadership of Network Ten; it is a credit to him and his team that the business has continued to compete and evolve despite the inevitable distractions that have come with recent changes in ownership. I’m grateful for the ongoing support he has offered me to help the business transition to a new management team and structure.”

She added, “Beverley is an experienced creative leader with a great track record of serving local audiences. She shares my excitement about the extra dimension that ViacomCBS’s ownership can bring to our business in Australia and I’m looking forward to working with her, Henriette and the rest of the senior leadership team to realise those benefits.