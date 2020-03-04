ViacomCBS CEO Seen ‘No Material Effect To Date’ From Coronavirus: Will Look For Strategic Alternatives For Simon & Schuster

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the company has seen no material effect to date on the company due to the coronavirus epidemic, save having to move the release date of Sonic The Hedgehog “in a couple of Asian markets.”

He also said the company will look for strategic alternatives for publisher Simon & Schuster.

To state the obvious, “There’s been a lot of volatility in the equity markets this week and we have certainly felt a lot of pain as have others. Conceptually, the broader media industry on a relative basis is probably less exposed that other sectors and ViacomCBS is less exposed relative to some of its competitors,” he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

Bakish had a tough time following the company’s last earnings call when investors pounded the stock lower even before the coroanvirus panic that hit the markets last week. Asked what investors are missing, he said they’re missing the value of the company, “the content value of the company.”

