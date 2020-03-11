ViacomCBS’ UK Production Arm Scores First U.S. Order With Ten-Part Music Doc Series For Reelz

ViacomCBS’ UK production studio has scored its first U.S. order – a ten-part music documentary series for Reelz.

Viacom International Studios UK, which produces series for its sister network Channel 5 including BAFTA-winning Crusing with Jane McDonald, is producing The Story of the Songs for the cable network.

The show, which will air later this year, is based on ABBA: Secrets of their Greatest Hits, a 90-minute doc that Viacom International Studios UK produced for Channel 5 in October 2019.

It will be produced in parternship with ViacomCBS’ Paramount Network UK, which will air domestically with Viacom International Studios Content Sales selling internationally.

Each episode will focus on a different music legend, exploring the stories behind some of the most iconic songs of the last century. From Aretha Franklin to Celine Dion, Madonna to Metallica, each episode of the series will reveal how three of each artists’ most emblematic songs came to life and how they inspired entire generations.

Jill Offman, MD, VIS UK said, “We are very excited by this opportunity to delve into the stories of these beloved classics that have formed the soundtracks of so many of our lives. “

“We’re excited to work with Viacom International Studios on The Story of the Songs which we believe will strike a chord with our viewers who crave real stories about legendary celebrities and entertainers,” added Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at Reelz. “We are confident that this series will show viewers the incredible stories that inspired songs we know and love with great storytelling and music.”