ViacomCBS’ Noggin Launches On Apple TV In U.S. And Internationally

Noggin, Nick Jr.’s interactive learning subscription service for preschoolers, is now available on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app in 25 territories, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and multiple regions in Southeast Asia. New Noggin users will get a free seven day trial to the service through Apple TV channels.

Subs can watch online or download long and short-form Nick Jr. content like Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines and The Wonder Pets! in over 20 languages on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

“Offering our iconic kids content to Apple TV subscribers in more than 25 territories is an important step in advancing our international premium streaming strategy,” said David Lynn, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “We’re excited to reach even more kids and families on a platform that they’re already using.”

Noggin, launched in 2015, offers preschoolers educational content developed by curriculum experts through popular Nick Jr. characters.

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.