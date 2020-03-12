Post-Production Group Vaudeville Sound Launches Canadian Facility

EXCLUSIVE: Vaudeville Sound Group, a post-production company specializing in sound design and mixing, has launched a new facility in Canada.

The company, which has credits including Quibi’s Elba Vs. Block and MTV’s Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love, has hired Mirko Vogel and Rob Calder to oversee the Canadian operation. They will serve as general manager and business development lead respectively.

Vaudeville CEO Daniel Jones said: “We see Canada as the ideal destination to build on our network of world-class sound designers and re-recording mixers — and Vancouver is a beautiful place to start.

“It provides us an opportunity to grow our business by tapping into the city’s high caliber of local talent, and the additional capacity in the Pacific time zone allows us to turn around work internationally with extremely high quality and care.”

Vaudeville was founded in 1996 and already has offices in London and Los Angeles.