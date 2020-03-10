‘Valley Trash’: Lulu Wilson To Star In ABC Comedy Pilot

Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House) has been cast as the young lead opposite Jason Lee in Valley Trash, ABC’s single-camera LA private school comedy from Speechless writer-producer Niki Schwartz-Wright, Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan, Universal TV and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Schwartz-Wright and directed by Chris Koch, Valley Trash revolves around the Harmans, a scrappy, blue-collar family living in the deep Valley who suddenly experience a major culture clash when their 14-year-old daughter, Abby (Wilson), gets accepted to a prestigious LA private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code.

Wilson’s Abby Harman is a smart, confident tomboy who doesn’t suffer fools and finds herself in a bit of a predicament when she starts getting bullied by a popular mean girl at her fancy new school. She tries her best to lead with empathy, but ultimately her temper wins out and the situation comes to blows. Lee plays her dad, a hard-working, low-rent lawyer.

Schwartz-Wright, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Khan via her Fierce Baby Productions. Former ABC Studios VP Comedy Jen Carreras, who now heads development for Fierce Baby, also exec produces. Lee is a producer.

This marks a return to ABC for Wilson, who co-starred in another family comedy pilot for the network, 2017’s Raised ny Wolves. In TV, she also was a series regular on the CBS family sitcom The Millers, co-starred in HBO’s Sharp Objects and played Young Shirley in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. In features, she co-starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil and Annabelle: Creation.

She next stars in the Quibi horror anthology 50 States of Fright and will play young Gloria Steinem in the biopic The Glorias. Wilson just wrapped production on the independent thriller Becky, starring as the young Becky opposite Kevin James and Joel McHale, which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the spring. She is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

