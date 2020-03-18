UTA Signs ‘Yellow Rose’ Filmmaker Diane Paragas

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed filmmaker Diane Paragas for worldwide representation in all areas.

Most recently, Paragas directed, wrote and produced her narrative feature debut, Yellow Rose. The musical drama was acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and will be released by SPWA’s film production label Stage 6 later in 2020.

The film premiered at the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, where it won the grand jury award for best narrative feature. Since then, it has won multiple grand jury and audience awards at North American film festivals.

The feature focuses on the trials and tribulations of a 17 year old Filipina girl who longs to be a country singer while facing the threat of deportation. Paragas also co-wrote some of the songs in the film.

Paragas won a 2020 Creative Capital Award for her upcoming film The Three Lives Of David Wong, an experimental documentary about a wrongfully accused Chinese restaurant worker told through live-action puppetry.

Earlier this year, Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting underrepresented voices of diverse storytellers, selected Paragas as an inaugural fellow for its development program. She is also the founder of Brooklyn-based Civilian Studios, a commercial and documentary production company.

She continues to be managed by LBI Entertainment and represented by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.