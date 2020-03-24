UTA Signs ‘McMillion$’ Filmmakers Brian Lazarte & James Lee Hernandez And Their Company Fun Meter Productions

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed McMillion$ filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez as well as their company Fun Meter Productions for worldwide representation in all areas.

Lazarte and Hernandez’s critically acclaimed six-part docuseries McMillion$ bowed in February. The project, which was from Unrealistic Ideas and Fun Meter Productions, chronicles the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and the FBI agents who pursued the criminal. The pair created, directed, wrote and edited the docuseries. They also served as executive producers alongside Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips.

Lazarte’s previous credits include Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D, HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries Sonic Highways and Showtime’s Time of Death. Lazarte has also served as editor or consulting editor on the documentary Fed Up, ESPN’s Emmy-winning movie Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau and the horror-comedy Holy Hell. He also worked on The Price of Free, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 as well as the documentary Alive Inside, which won the Audience Award at Sundance in 2014. On the TV side, his work was featured on major networks including NBC, ABC, FOX, TNT, PBS, OWN, MTV, VH1, among others.

Hernandez’s credits include the Emmy Award-winning Feeln docuseries Wonder Women and the documentary short The Other Side of Home. His work has been featured on Hallmark’s SVoD service. He has also produced and directed original content for Hulu, Reebok, CrossFit, Tastemade, and Nike.

Lazarte and Hernadez continue to be managed by Darin Friedman, Brian Levy, and Jenna Sarkin at Management 360. They are represented by attorneys Brian Raymond and Sean T. Faussett at Raymond Legal.