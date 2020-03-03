Usher Dances His Way To Quibi Competition Series ‘The Sauce’

Usher is bringing his moves to the upcoming Quibi dance competition series The Sauce. The Grammy award-winning R&B artist will serve as a judge and executive producer of the show. The Sauce will be produced by Thalia Mavros’ The Front.

The new dance series will be hosted by brothers and Atlanta-based dancers Ayo and Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest talent to compete head-to-head.

“Dance continues to drive much of our popular culture in increasingly more meaningful ways, and I can’t wait to help these young dancers express their extraordinary talent and vision,” said Usher. “I’m excited to be working with Quibi and The Front, who share my vision for cutting-edge, culture-forward content and have created an innovative platform to recognize incredibly gifted dancers from across the nation.”

Ayo and Teo went viral in 2016 when they shared their self-taught dance moves with the world. As a result, Usher invited them to participate in his music video for “No Limit”.

The Sauce joins the robust slate of unscripted series on the short-form streaming platform set to drop April 6. This includes a different kind of dance series called Floored hosted by Liza Koshy. The comedic dance competition series features two teams of skilled dancers as they take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own.

Krista Manis and Anna Pass will join Usher and Mavros as executive producers of The Sauce.