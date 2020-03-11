Uma Thurman To Headline Apple Drama Series ‘Suspicion’, Based On Israeli Thriller ‘False Flag’

EXCLUSIVE: Uma Thurman is to star in a remake of Israeli drama False Flag for AppleTV+.

The Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star will front Suspicion, a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman.

Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Thurman, whose last TV role was in Netflix supernatural series Chambers, is joined in the series by Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Angel Coulby (Dancing On The Edge).

The series is produced by Keshet Productions, the UK-based arm of the Israeli broadcaster, producer and distributor behind the original Israeli series. Rob Williams will serve as showrunner, the series is directed by Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod. Williams and Long will also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Deutschland 83’s Anna Winger and Fauda’s Liat Benasuly.

It is based on the Hebrew-language TV series, which was created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman. The original, which first aired on Israel’s Channel 2 in 2015, tells the story of five people, who wake up one morning to find themselves implicated in a ruthless kidnapping operation following the disappearance of the Iranian Defence Minister. As news bulletins repeatedly broadcast their names and photos, their attempts at denial are all in vain – the coverage sweeps them up in a maelstrom of publicity. At first, everyone is convinced that Mossad was behind the operation – but then the five civilians are stunned to discover that the government, which is supposed to protect them, as well as Mossad itself, denies all involvement and accuses them as suspects.

The series is commissioned for Apple out of the UK by Apple’s Heads of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and Creative Director for Europe Worldwide Video, Jay Hunt.

It is the latest international order for the streamer, which recently revealed that its first British scripted project, Trying, a relationship comedy starring Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Rafe Spall, is set to globally premiere on May 1.

Other international projects include Slow Horses, a spy drama starring Gary Oldman and exec produced by Graham Yost, WWII drama Masters of the Air from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, and Pachinko, a drama based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel.

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co., and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.